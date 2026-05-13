Insider Selling: Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells 4,041 Shares of Stock

Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) VP Alvaro Doyle sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,403.31. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050.22. This represents a 98.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alvaro Doyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Alvaro Doyle sold 8,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.90, for a total transaction of $2,079,200.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Alvaro Doyle sold 7,913 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.83, for a total transaction of $1,367,603.79.

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Vicor Trading Up 6.1%

NASDAQ VICR traded up $17.86 on Wednesday, hitting $310.39. 834,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,234. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.19 and a beta of 2.33. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Vicor's revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vicor Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 3,918.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,189 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $47,368,000 after purchasing an additional 421,435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vicor by 1,542.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 439,820 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 413,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vicor by 1,921.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 267,882 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 254,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth about $12,625,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Vicor

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vicor’s recent earnings report showed better-than-expected profitability and revenue, supporting the view that demand for its power products remains strong in AI and data-center markets.

Vicor’s recent earnings report showed better-than-expected profitability and revenue, supporting the view that demand for its power products remains strong in AI and data-center markets. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage has spotlighted Vicor as an “IBD Stock of the Day,” citing record data-center demand and suggesting continued investor enthusiasm for the growth story. Article Title

Recent coverage has spotlighted Vicor as an “IBD Stock of the Day,” citing record data-center demand and suggesting continued investor enthusiasm for the growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive overall, with recent reports and price-target increases reflecting confidence in Vicor’s long-term opportunity, though estimates still vary widely.

Analyst commentary remains constructive overall, with recent reports and price-target increases reflecting confidence in Vicor’s long-term opportunity, though estimates still vary widely. Negative Sentiment: Several insider sales in early May, including by senior executives and a director, may be creating short-term pressure as traders question whether the stock has moved too far, too fast.

Several insider sales in early May, including by senior executives and a director, may be creating short-term pressure as traders question whether the stock has moved too far, too fast. Negative Sentiment: Quiver Quant noted the recent pullback appears tied to profit-taking after a sharp run-up, with insider-sale headlines adding to volatility rather than signaling a new fundamental problem. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Vicor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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