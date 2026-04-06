Insider Selling: Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) Director Sells 589,257 Shares of Stock

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:VOR - Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 589,257 shares of Vor Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $9,775,773.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,555,741 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,579,743.19. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 260,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $4,739,800.00.

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Vor Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of VOR stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $16.27. 1,483,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,652. The business's 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,193,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,368,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOR. Wedbush lifted their price target on Vor Biopharma to $15.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $50.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on VOR

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of next-generation, allogeneic cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies. The company's proprietary platform leverages genome editing to engineer donor-derived hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs), enabling the generation of off-the-shelf therapeutic candidates designed to overcome limitations of traditional autologous and matched donor transplants. By targeting key surface antigens and reconstituting the patient's immune system, Vor aims to deliver curative potential with reduced treatment timelines and broader patient applicability.

The lead program, VOR33, is a CD33-edited HSC product candidate being evaluated in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

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