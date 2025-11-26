Insider Selling: Wayfair (NYSE:W) Insider Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 729,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,223,412.16. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Conine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 28th, Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.09, for a total value of $3,152,700.00.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Steven Conine sold 120,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Steven Conine sold 85,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total value of $7,042,250.00.

On Monday, September 22nd, Steven Conine sold 85,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $7,377,150.00.

Get Wayfair alerts: Sign Up

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of W traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.75. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,211,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,306. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 3.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 28,200.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 156.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 30.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 634 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus increased their target price on Wayfair from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from an "accumulate" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $102.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wayfair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wayfair wasn't on the list.

While Wayfair currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here