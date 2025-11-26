Insider Selling: Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Director Sells $69,931.93 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wingstop Trading Down 1.5%

Wingstop stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.08. 521,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,932. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.45. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $388.14.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wingstop's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WING. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Wingstop from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $335.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,522 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $11,400,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

