Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Sells 7,811 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,811 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,093,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Yvonne Greenstreet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 7th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $774,375.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,285,960.00.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $3.82 on Thursday, reaching $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,402. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.90. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $115,540,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $933,156,000 after buying an additional 539,597 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 729,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,457,000 after buying an additional 286,933 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $92,221,000 after buying an additional 249,019 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,217,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a "reduce" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.42.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

