Robert Andrew Eichfeld Purchases 12,650 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stock

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,993,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.85. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Discover Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $240,971,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,581,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,757,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,707,000 after buying an additional 632,941 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,033 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $197,633,000 after buying an additional 598,279 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,010,951,000 after buying an additional 595,190 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $88.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discover Financial Services from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.60.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

