Stuart Walter Peltz Sells 109,928 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $5,533,775.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,013 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,357,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.91. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,101,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,057,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised PTC Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised PTC Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.25.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020

Biotech stocks are far from a sure thing. However, towards the end of 2019 several stocks in the sector got a nice lift based on promising new drugs in their pipelines. One of the key ways to measure any biotech stocks is the depth of its pipeline. When a biotech company issues a drug, its stock typically gets a lift because, for a brief period of time, the company has exclusive rights to that stock.



But those rights only last for a period of time. And at that point, generic equivalents can enter the market. Since generic labels typically bring prices down, it can be harmful to the stock unless they have a continuous stream of drugs coming to the market.



And in 2020, the story of biotech companies has been the coronavirus. Several of the leading biotech firms are working either individually or in tandem with other firms to develop vaccines or antiviral therapies to help treat and eventually blunt the spread of the virus which remains foreign to our bodies.



So while a volatile market is typically a clue to stay away from biotech stocks, now may be an ideal time to jump into this sector. And we’ve identified 8 stocks that you can buy today and hold until the end of the year.

View the "8 Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2020".