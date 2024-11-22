Insperity, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Insperity has raised its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Insperity to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

NYSE NSP traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $76.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 370,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,480. The company's 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Insperity has a 1-year low of $71.69 and a 1-year high of $119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair lowered Insperity from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an "underweight" rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insperity currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

