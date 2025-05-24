Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.45.

Get IBP alerts: Sign Up

IBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Installed Building Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $156.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $166.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.69. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $281.04.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.34 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm's revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Installed Building Products's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $109,114,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth about $85,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company's stock worth $85,124,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 190.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 302,292 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 198,391 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 35,416.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 169,060 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,870,000 after purchasing an additional 168,584 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Installed Building Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Installed Building Products wasn't on the list.

While Installed Building Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here