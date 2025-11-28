Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Trading Down 3.2% - Should You Sell?

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 7,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 146,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Get Insteel Industries alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut Insteel Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insteel Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $33.82.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Insteel Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Insteel Industries wasn't on the list.

While Insteel Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here