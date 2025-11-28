Free Trial
Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Trading Down 3.2% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • Shares traded down about 3.2% to $30.65 intraday with only ~7,259 shares changing hands — roughly a 95% decline from its average daily volume, after a prior close of $31.66.
  • Multiple research firms (Wall Street Zen, Zacks, Weiss) have recently downgraded IIIN, leaving a consensus rating of "Hold".
  • Insteel missed Q3 estimates with EPS $0.74 versus $0.75 expected and revenue $177.4M vs. $179.4M; the stock trades at a P/E of 14.46 and has a market cap of about $590M.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 7,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 146,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research cut Insteel Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Insteel Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insteel Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $589.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $33.82.

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $177.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

