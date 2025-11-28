Free Trial
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Integra Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) reached a new 52‑week high, trading as high as C$4.88 and last at C$4.83 on a volume of 70,705 shares.
  • Analyst Raymond James raised its price target from C$4.25 to C$5.50 on Oct. 10, indicating increased analyst optimism about the stock.
  • The company is a precious‑metals explorer focused on the DeLamar, Wildcat and Mountain View projects, with a market cap of C$829.59 million, a P/E of 32.67, debt/equity of 35.54 and mixed liquidity metrics (current ratio 0.82, quick ratio 1.49).
Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 70705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 10th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$829.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

