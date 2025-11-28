Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.4850, with a volume of 401842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $4.75.

Integra Resources Stock Up 5.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $588.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Integra Resources by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,238,353 shares of the company's stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,825,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company's stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

