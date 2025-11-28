Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Sets New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Integra Resources logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Integra Resources stock hit a new 52-week high of $3.49 (last $3.4850) on mid-day trading with 401,842 shares changing hands and was up about 5.6%.
  • HC Wainwright raised its price target from $3.25 to $4.75 and assigned a "Buy" rating, leaving the consensus average target at $4.75.
  • Institutional buying has increased—hedge funds own 26.67% of the shares with several firms adding positions—and the company shows a market capitalization of $588.3M, very low debt-to-equity (0.02) and a P/E of 38.96.
  • Interested in Integra Resources? Here are five stocks we like better.

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.49 and last traded at $3.4850, with a volume of 401842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $3.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $4.75.

View Our Latest Report on ITRG

Integra Resources Stock Up 5.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $588.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Integra Resources by 336.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35,997 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Integra Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,238,353 shares of the company's stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Integra Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 9,825,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.67% of the company's stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Integra Resources Right Now?

Before you consider Integra Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Integra Resources wasn't on the list.

While Integra Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump's Next Ban - Coming January 19, 2026 (shocking)
Trump's Next Ban - Coming January 19, 2026 (shocking)
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
The best $19 you'll ever spend
The best $19 you'll ever spend
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines