Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.7% - Here's Why

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.27. 6,993,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 59,783,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.12.

Intel Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Intel's revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $296,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 172,996 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 157,991 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,910.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,900 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

