Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $104,617.24 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $104,617.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,486,989.24. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 6.4%

NTLA stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 4,113,605 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,154.10% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company's stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,590 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.37.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

