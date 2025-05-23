Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Trading Down 4.3% - Time to Sell?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $9.06. 436,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 2,550,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $36.90.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $950.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics's revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 292,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,093 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

