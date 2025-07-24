Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 4.6% - Time to Buy?

Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX - Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.69. 2,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 6,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Intellinetics Stock Up 4.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, videos, and emails.

