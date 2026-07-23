Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $2.6310 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get ICE alerts: Sign Up

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 30.06%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 2.8%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $142.51 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $121.79 and a 1-year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 1,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $185,900.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,608.72. This trade represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 4,271 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.42, for a total value of $663,798.82. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,081,939.98. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,425 shares of company stock worth $2,046,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the third quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $201.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $181.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intercontinental Exchange, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intercontinental Exchange wasn't on the list.

While Intercontinental Exchange currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here