International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,391 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $600,373,000 after buying an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 306.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401,798 shares of the technology company's stock worth $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,759 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 587.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $134,262,000 after purchasing an additional 536,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company's stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $222.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

