InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Given New C$13.25 Price Target at Raymond James

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James' price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.34% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$13.03.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IIP.UN stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 105,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The company's fifty day moving average is C$10.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.40 and a 1 year high of C$13.20.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

