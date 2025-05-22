InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares cut shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$11.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -588.00 and a beta of 1.13. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.40 and a 52-week high of C$13.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.49.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

