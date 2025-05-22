InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets' target price indicates a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIP.UN. CIBC upped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$13.03.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN traded up C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$11.90. 105,411 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,644. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.40 and a 1-year high of C$13.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$10.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.49.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

