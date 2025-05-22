InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$13.03.

Shares of IIP.UN traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 105,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,644. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.49. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -595.00 and a beta of 1.13.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. The company operations are carried out through the region of Canada.

