Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Announces Dividend Increase - $1.25 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.2528 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a 91.2% increase from Intertek Group's previous dividend of $0.66.

Intertek Group Stock Up 0.6%

OTCMKTS:IKTSY opened at $64.34 on Friday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $69.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Intertek Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

