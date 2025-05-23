Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given "Overweight" Rating at Piper Sandler

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $825.00 price objective on the software maker's stock, up from their prior price objective of $785.00. Piper Sandler's target price points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INTU. Citigroup reduced their price target on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC upgraded Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $699.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $800.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $721.28.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of INTU opened at $666.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $186.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's 50 day moving average is $614.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.51. Intuit has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $723.44.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total value of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,849.72. This trade represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This represents a 99.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

