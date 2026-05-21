Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $440.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential downside of 6.23% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $412.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $582.32.

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Intuit Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of INTU opened at $383.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit has a 12-month low of $342.11 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 513.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Intuit by 2,677.8% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP grew its position in Intuit by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 765 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit by 366.0% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,352 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company also raised FY 2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling continued demand and healthy operating momentum. Article Title

Intuit delivered stronger-than-expected fiscal Q3 results, with EPS of $12.80 and revenue of $8.56 billion, both slightly ahead of Wall Street estimates. The company also raised FY 2026 and Q4 guidance, signaling continued demand and healthy operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Management said it will continue investing in AI and “big bets,” and the board approved an $8 billion buyback plus a 15% dividend increase, which supports shareholder returns and suggests confidence in cash flow. Article Title

Management said it will continue investing in AI and “big bets,” and the board approved an $8 billion buyback plus a 15% dividend increase, which supports shareholder returns and suggests confidence in cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Broader tech trading was mixed, with market futures and Nasdaq sentiment pressured by Nvidia-related moves, which may be adding some macro noise around INTU’s post-earnings reaction. Article Title

Broader tech trading was mixed, with market futures and Nasdaq sentiment pressured by Nvidia-related moves, which may be adding some macro noise around INTU’s post-earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: Intuit announced it will cut about 17% of its workforce, or roughly 3,000 jobs, in a restructuring tied to AI investment. Investors are reacting negatively to the execution risk, restructuring charges, and the signal that management sees a need to aggressively reset the cost base. Article Title

Intuit announced it will cut about 17% of its workforce, or roughly 3,000 jobs, in a restructuring tied to AI investment. Investors are reacting negatively to the execution risk, restructuring charges, and the signal that management sees a need to aggressively reset the cost base. Negative Sentiment: The company also trimmed TurboTax revenue guidance, raising concerns about slower growth in a key business line and fueling fears that AI disruption could pressure legacy tax-prep demand. Article Title

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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