Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $265.01 and last traded at $262.8920, with a volume of 90196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $269.08.

Specifically, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the sale, the director owned 12,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,398,252.40. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank raised Intuit to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research dropped their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $511.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Credit Karma posted 15% revenue growth to $631 million, underscoring stronger cross-sell momentum and supporting Intuit’s push to turn the unit into a broader year-round finance platform. Article Title

Credit Karma posted 15% revenue growth to $631 million, underscoring stronger cross-sell momentum and supporting Intuit’s push to turn the unit into a broader year-round finance platform. Positive Sentiment: Intuit chose Mother New York as its creative-strategic agency partner, signaling continued investment in growth-oriented marketing and brand positioning. Article Title

Intuit chose Mother New York as its creative-strategic agency partner, signaling continued investment in growth-oriented marketing and brand positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit named company veteran Tyler Cozzens as its new general counsel, replacing Kerry McLean; the move appears to be a routine leadership transition. Article Title

Intuit named company veteran Tyler Cozzens as its new general counsel, replacing Kerry McLean; the move appears to be a routine leadership transition. Neutral Sentiment: Thursday’s analyst coverage roundup included Intuit among several large-cap names, but no single new catalyst was highlighted in the headline. Article Title

Thursday’s analyst coverage roundup included Intuit among several large-cap names, but no single new catalyst was highlighted in the headline. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard Dalzell sold 284 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, adding to near-term caution around insider activity. Article Title

Director Richard Dalzell sold 284 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan, adding to near-term caution around insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, warning that AI could erode TurboTax revenue over time; separately, law firms announced investigations tied to Intuit’s pricing issues, which may add legal overhang. Article Title Article Title

Goldman Sachs downgraded Intuit to Sell, warning that AI could erode TurboTax revenue over time; separately, law firms announced investigations tied to Intuit’s pricing issues, which may add legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz also launched an investor investigation into Intuit, extending the legal headline risk. Article Title

Intuit Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $354.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 522.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,852,000 after buying an additional 43,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Intuit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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