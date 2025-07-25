Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $2,216,160.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts: Sign Up

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $495.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The stock's fifty day moving average is $531.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $595.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $592.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 246 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intuitive Surgical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intuitive Surgical wasn't on the list.

While Intuitive Surgical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here