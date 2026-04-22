Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $574.00 target price on the medical equipment provider's stock. BTIG Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.19% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $596.45.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.1%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $451.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $477.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.63.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total transaction of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,308.72. The trade was a 39.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Double beat on revenue and EPS; robust procedure growth (worldwide procedures ~17%, da Vinci +16%, Ion +39%) supports durable demand for systems and consumables. Reuters: Intuitive Surgical beats quarterly expectations

Double beat on revenue and EPS; robust procedure growth (worldwide procedures ~17%, da Vinci +16%, Ion +39%) supports durable demand for systems and consumables. Positive Sentiment: Company reiterated growth initiatives — digital innovation and broader availability of Force Feedback — which could expand procedure mix and drive longer-term consumable and software revenue. Yahoo: Q1 highlights & digital progress

Company reiterated growth initiatives — digital innovation and broader availability of Force Feedback — which could expand procedure mix and drive longer-term consumable and software revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views remain mostly constructive (average “Moderate Buy” / several firms maintain Buy ratings) but some price targets have been trimmed ahead of Q1. These mixed analyst moves temper near-term upside. American Banking News: Broker ratings

Analyst views remain mostly constructive (average “Moderate Buy” / several firms maintain Buy ratings) but some price targets have been trimmed ahead of Q1. These mixed analyst moves temper near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Shares slipped after hours despite the beat — investors noted the full-year guidance raise was smaller than the quarterly beat implied, suggesting management expects some slowdown or is being conservative. Yahoo: Why Intuitive dropped despite beat

Shares slipped after hours despite the beat — investors noted the full-year guidance raise was smaller than the quarterly beat implied, suggesting management expects some slowdown or is being conservative. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing weakness in some international markets and the fact that a handful of firms trimmed price targets before results increase execution risk for near-term revenue cadence. Yahoo: Notes on international challenges

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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