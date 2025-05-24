Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Trading Down 0.6% - Should You Sell?

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS - Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 170.50 ($2.31). Approximately 305,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 373,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.50 ($2.32).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of £346.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.94.

Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 12.08 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Invesco Bond Income Plus had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 157.83%.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus

Managed by Rhys Davies and Edward Craven, the Company's investment objective is to seek to obtain both high income and capital growth from investment, predominantly in high-yielding fixed-interest securities.

