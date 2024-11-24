Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,515 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $91,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 144,244 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the third quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,905 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canopy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $505.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.93.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

