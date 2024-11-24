Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,325 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,476 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the third quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $505.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $382.66 and a 12 month high of $515.58. The company's fifty day moving average is $493.08 and its 200-day moving average is $476.93.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

