Investors Buy High Volume of MARA Call Options (NASDAQ:MARA)

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 451,770 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the average daily volume of 282,372 call options.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a "buy" rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point restated a "sell" rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.72.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 6.82. MARA has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MARA will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $825,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,202,060. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,315 shares of company stock worth $2,322,961. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MARA by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company's stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

