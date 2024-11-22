Investors Buy High Volume of Moderna Call Options (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 82,926 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the average volume of 56,194 call options.

Get Moderna alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Moderna by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 287,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company's stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Moderna by 29.1% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 21,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,335 shares of the company's stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Up 7.7 %

MRNA traded up $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,884,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,075. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $170.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Moderna, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Moderna wasn't on the list.

While Moderna currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here