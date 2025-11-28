Investors Purchase High Volume of Ferroglobe Put Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,250 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 378% compared to the average volume of 1,307 put options.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 576,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,196. The company has a market capitalization of $827.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.The company had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferroglobe from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,017,300.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,174 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company's stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

