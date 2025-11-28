Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Investors Purchase High Volume of Ferroglobe Put Options (NASDAQ:GSM)

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Ferroglobe logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusual options activity: Investors bought 6,250 put options on Ferroglobe—about a 378% increase vs. the average—signaling elevated bearish bets or hedging interest in the stock.
  • Weak quarterly results and analyst cuts: Ferroglobe reported EPS of ($0.02) vs. $0.05 expected and revenue of $311.7M vs. $393.8M, with negative margins and ROE, and multiple firms have lowered ratings or targets leaving an average MarketBeat rating of "Reduce" and an average target of $6.00.
  • Price action and shareholder details: Shares rose 5.8% to $4.44 on Friday despite the miss; the company declared a $0.014 quarterly dividend (≈1.3% yield) and institutional investors own roughly 89.6% of the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 6,250 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 378% compared to the average volume of 1,307 put options.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of GSM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 576,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,196. The company has a market capitalization of $827.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.The company had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $393.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferroglobe from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferroglobe presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GSM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the third quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,017,300.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,174 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,173 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company's stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Ferroglobe Right Now?

Before you consider Ferroglobe, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferroglobe wasn't on the list.

While Ferroglobe currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors Cover
The Next 7 Blockbuster Stocks for Growth Investors

Wondering what the next stocks will be that hit it big, with solid fundamentals? Enter your email address to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts could become the next blockbuster growth stocks.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
From Porter & Company (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines