Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
XPO logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Investors bought 3,155 put options on XPO on Friday, a 326% increase versus the average daily put volume of 740, indicating unusually large bearish option activity.
  • Analysts remain largely positive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target of $148.86, following several recent upgrades and price-target raises in the $140–$156 range.
  • Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares for about $438,880 (a 35.6% reduction in her position), while institutional investors own roughly 97.73% of XPO’s stock.
  • Five stocks we like better than XPO.

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,155 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 326% compared to the average daily volume of 740 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on XPO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPO from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $156.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 price objective on shares of XPO and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XPO

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of XPO

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in XPO by 18.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,150 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of XPO by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 84,825 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company's stock.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.11. 81,416 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,075. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63. XPO has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in XPO Right Now?

Before you consider XPO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XPO wasn't on the list.

While XPO currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now Cover
Ten Starter Stocks For Beginners to Buy Now

Just getting into the stock market? These 10 simple stocks can help beginning investors build long-term wealth without knowing options, technicals, or other advanced strategies.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here's Why
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
$100 Trillion “AI Metal” Found in American Ghost Town
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines