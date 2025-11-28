Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on XPO (NYSE:XPO)

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,155 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 326% compared to the average daily volume of 740 put options.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $145.00 price target on XPO in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of XPO from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners set a $156.00 price target on shares of XPO in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $154.00 price objective on shares of XPO and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of XPO from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $148.86.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $438,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $793,360. This represents a 35.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in XPO by 18.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,150 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of XPO by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 84,825 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company's stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.11. 81,416 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,075. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.63. XPO has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($2,243.00) million during the quarter. XPO had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Analysts forecast that XPO will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

