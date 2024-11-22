IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 2.7% - Here's What Happened

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $31.88. Approximately 11,262,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 8,939,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

IONQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.89.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 102.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $98,184.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 648,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,953.76. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,331. Insiders own 11.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company's stock worth $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 918,265 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,152 shares of the company's stock worth $38,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in IonQ by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,880 shares of the company's stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 75,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 569,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,034 shares of the company's stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

