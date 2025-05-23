IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.79, but opened at $41.96. IonQ shares last traded at $45.39, with a volume of 21,165,783 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.33.

The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. IonQ's quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $372,272.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 572,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,632,587.76. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Scannell acquired 93,066 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,029,769.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 135,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,375.07. The trade was a 221.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company's stock worth $103,095,000 after buying an additional 2,293,231 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $32,060,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $29,519,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $29,513,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,078 shares of the company's stock worth $35,800,000 after acquiring an additional 698,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company's stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

