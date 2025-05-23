IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Stock Price Up 4.4% - Here's Why

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX - Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.81. 18,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 48,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on IperionX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

IperionX Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX in the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in IperionX by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 900,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,968,000 after acquiring an additional 196,558 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of IperionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at $32,305,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company's stock.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX's mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX's breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

