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IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
IPSEN logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • IPSEN crossed above its 200-day moving average on Monday, trading as high as $44.0080 versus a 200-day MA of $38.24 (50-day MA $43.58) and was up about 2.1% on light volume (245 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a Buy, UBS cut the stock to Hold, and overall the consensus (1 Buy, 1 Hold, 1 Sell) yields an average rating of "Hold" on MarketBeat.
  • Interested in IPSEN? Here are five stocks we like better.

IPSEN (OTCMKTS:IPSEY - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.24 and traded as high as $44.0080. IPSEN shares last traded at $44.0080, with a volume of 245 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IPSEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of IPSEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut shares of IPSEN from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPSEN currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IPSEY

IPSEN Trading Up 2.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

About IPSEN

(Get Free Report)

Ipsen is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Founded in 1929, the company focuses on specialty care areas including oncology, neuroscience and rare diseases. Ipsen develops, manufactures and commercializes innovative medicines that address critical unmet medical needs, offering a diverse portfolio of therapies for both adult and pediatric patient populations.

The company's oncology franchise includes treatments for prostate, renal and hepatocellular carcinomas, with key products such as Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Decapeptyl (triptorelin).

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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