iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. iQIYI traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95. 4,196,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,754,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

IQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of iQIYI to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company's stock.

iQIYI Trading Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.08.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). iQIYI had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

