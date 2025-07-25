IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical research company's stock. Mizuho's price target points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.62.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.52 on Friday, reaching $198.31. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,114,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business's fifty day moving average price is $155.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.53. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 83.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 34.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,742 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

