Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a 7.1% increase from Iridium Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Iridium Communications has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

IRDM traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,012,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,305. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $214.73 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,325 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1,243.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,479 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 33,191 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 539,566 shares of the technology company's stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company's stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Iridium Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.20.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

