Iridium Communications' (IRDM) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "strong-buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the technology company's stock, down from their previous price target of $47.00. Raymond James Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 55.88% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Iridium Communications from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.02. 1,622,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company's 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $35.85.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,891,677 shares of the technology company's stock worth $133,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,893,145 shares of the technology company's stock worth $106,361,000 after buying an additional 1,064,093 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,889,045 shares of the technology company's stock worth $106,210,000 after buying an additional 1,061,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,240,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,213,512 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,125,000 after buying an additional 683,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.



