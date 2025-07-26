Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Iridium Communications alerts: Sign Up

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.69. 4,022,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,816. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.79. Iridium Communications has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Iridium Communications's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Iridium Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday. William Blair raised Iridium Communications from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Iridium Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BWS Financial decreased their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth $218,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,243.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 40,479 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 37,465 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,325 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 64.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,354 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company's stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iridium Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iridium Communications wasn't on the list.

While Iridium Communications currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here