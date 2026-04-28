Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Up 7.3% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.3350. 984,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 3,986,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Zacks Research cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $684.85 million, a PE ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 8.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alexander J. Denner sold 6,730,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $20,528,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,188,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,025,336.75. This trade represents a 42.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The company's flagship product is linaclotide, marketed under the brand name LINZESS in the United States for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). Through a strategic collaboration with Allergan (now part of AbbVie), Ironwood also commercializes linaclotide in select ex-U.S.

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