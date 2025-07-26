iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CVD opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.49. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$18.17.

