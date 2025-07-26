Free Trial
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2025

Key Points

  • iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend of $0.07, representing an annualized dividend of $0.85 with a yield of 4.75%.
  • The ex-dividend date for this payment is Monday, July 28th, with payment to investors of record on Thursday, July 31st.
  • As of the last trading day, shares opened at C$17.94, with a 12-month range between a low of C$17.00 and a high of C$18.17.
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CVD opened at C$17.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.49. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 12 month low of C$17.00 and a 12 month high of C$18.17.

Dividend History for iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

