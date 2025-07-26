iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 28th.

Shares of CMR stock opened at C$50.12 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$50.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$50.07. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 12 month low of C$50.00 and a 12 month high of C$50.20.

The investment objective of the Fund is to maximize current income to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital and liquidity. To achieve its investment objective the investment strategy of the Fund is to invest in high-quality, short-term generally less than 90 days, investment grade debt securities, including treasury bills and promissory notes issued or guaranteed by Canadian governments or their agencies, bankers acceptances and commercial paper excluding asset-backed commercial paper issued by Canadian chartered banks, loan companies, trust companies and corporations.

