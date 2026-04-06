Ishbia Mat Sells 1,000,574 Shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $3,732,141.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,327,561 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,791,802.53. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $3,692,118.06.

On Friday, March 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $3,492,003.26.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $3,552,037.70.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $3,552,037.70.

On Monday, March 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $3,722,135.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $3,602,066.40.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $3,732,141.02.

On Monday, March 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 1,000,574 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $3,702,123.80.

On Friday, March 13th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $2,335,305.06.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 632,874 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $2,474,537.34.

Get UWM alerts: Sign Up

UWM Trading Up 0.4%

UWMC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.74. 9,496,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,970,748. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $945.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $759.12 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. UWM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised UWM from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Argus raised UWM to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of UWM from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price target on shares of UWM in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $6.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UWMC

Institutional Trading of UWM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in UWM in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in UWM by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in UWM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in UWM by 65.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company's stock.

UWM Company Profile

United Wholesale Mortgage NYSE: UWMC is a leading mortgage lender in the United States specializing in the wholesale channel. The company partners with independent mortgage brokers, community banks and credit unions to offer a full suite of residential mortgage products. Through its network of third-party originators, United Wholesale Mortgage underwrites, funds and closes loans, allowing its partners to focus on customer acquisition and service.

The company’s product offerings include conventional fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) loans, Veterans Affairs (VA) loans, U.S.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UWM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UWM wasn't on the list.

While UWM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here