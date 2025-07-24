Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $1,860,167.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,899,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,480,815. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $1,760,158.40.

On Friday, July 18th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $1,680,151.20.

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $1,668,150.12.

On Monday, July 14th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92.

On Friday, July 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,153.36.

On Monday, July 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $1,620,145.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,155.52.

On Monday, June 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,148.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $1,648,148.32.

UWM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,280,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,259,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.68.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. UWM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -307.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UWMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,081 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 408,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 112.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

