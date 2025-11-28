Free Trial
Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Isuzu Motors logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Shares reached as high as $15.74 intraday (last $15.4930), rising about 2.8% on the session.
  • Valuation and balance sheet: Market cap roughly $11.10 billion with a P/E of 12.96 and low leverage (debt/equity 0.30) plus adequate liquidity (current ratio 1.60, quick ratio 0.98).
  • Recent quarter: EPS of $0.28 beat estimates by $0.01 while revenue of $5.54 billion slightly missed forecasts, with ROE 8.16% and net margin 3.99%.
Isuzu Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.4930, with a volume of 4672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.1050.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 2.8%

The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, and SUVs; and marine and industrial engines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

